Sasko Hasn't Presented Any Proposals to LOZ Yet, Talks to Continue

Bratislava, October 14 (TASR) - Health Minister Kamil Sasko (Voice-SD) hasn't yet presented any compromise proposals to the Medical Trade Union (LOZ) in connection with the consolidation measures, LOZ head Peter Visolajsky stated following the meeting with the minister on Monday, adding that Sasko listened to their demands and arguments and negotiations should continue.

"This was the first meeting with the new minister. We welcomed him in office, offered to help him improve Slovak health care and then we tried to present him with our eight demands, which led Slovak doctors in hospitals to quit," stated Visolajsky, noting that the minister hasn't yet presented any proposals to the unions or made any promises.

LOZ reiterated to the minister their proposal for consolidation in the health-care sector. "The ministry can find €308 million next year and make savings in the system without affecting the quality or accessibility of health care for patients," he noted.

Visolajsky added that if there is no agreement with the government, more than 3,200 doctors from hospitals across Slovakia are ready to sign refusals to engage in overtime. "We'll know the number of regular notices of resignation in the next few days," he added.