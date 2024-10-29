Sasko Open to Further Talks, Convened Meeting with Hospital Directors

Bratislava, October 29 (TASR) - I'm ready to continue the negotiations with the Doctors Trade Union (LOZ), Health Minister Kamil Sasko (Voice-SD) stated at a press conference on Tuesday, adding that together with the trade unionists he wants to develop a specific, measurable plan to improve the health-care system.

However, the minister stressed that he could no longer influence the compromise offered last time on the issue of salary conditions, pointing out that he's preparing for all scenarios in relation to the doctors' resignation notices. He has convened a meeting with all hospital directors for Wednesday (October 30).

"I'll be preparing for all scenarios together with my colleagues. I'll hold talks with hospital directors. I'm ready to negotiate everything. My red line is that the state of public finances won't let me go any further. Everything else is on the table and let's discuss everything else. Let's set a special, measurable plan, so that together we can agree on the steps that will move health care forward," stressed Sasko, reiterating several times that he won't allow the Slovak patient to be in uncertainty or in danger. He believes that he and the doctors unions will eventually reach an agreement.

The minister pointed out that the only concession he had asked the unionists to make was to accept a compromise on the issue of their salary increases. "Today, I've understood that any moderation of this rate is simply a red line and any slowdown in salary increases is something they'll refuse," he noted, announcing that he'll, nevertheless, table a bill at the cabinet meeting on Wednesday (October 30) that will guarantee nurses and other health workers the same salary growth conditions as before the consolidation. Doctors' salaries are expected to rise by 6.4 percent.

Meanwhile, Sasko reiterated that the issue of transformation of hospitals into joint-stock companies, which is a red line for LOZ, is not a plan. "I want to pursue a goal, and we have a common goal, to streamline the flow of finances in the health-care sector, or the management of state hospitals. Nobody is actively preparing the transformation," he said. At the same time, however, he warned that as health minister he'll never adapt his actions to the dictates of anyone, not even trade unionists. "The responsibility for the health-care sector lies with the government and the health minister," he stated.