School Attack Claims Second Victim; Pupil Dies from Her Injuries

Bratislava, 1 October (TASR) - The schoolgirl who was injured in the knife attack that took place at the primary school in the village of Staskov in Cadca district (Zilina region) on Tuesday (29 September) died on Thursday, House Chair Richard Rasi (Voice-SD) has announced in Parliament.

She has become the second victim of the attack following the 61-year-old teacher who died of her injuries at the scene. Another injured teacher was admitted into hospital.

A minute's silence was observed in Parliament in honour of the schoolgirl.

"Unfortunately, despite tremendous efforts by the doctors, they were unable to save the young girl's life. I don't think that any of us can imagine the grief that her parents must be going through. We offer our sincere condolences to the whole family and her loved ones," said Rasi.

Education Minister Tomas Drucker, Health Minister Kamil Sasko and Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok (all Voice-SD) have expressed their sincere condolences on social media. "The extremely sad news of the death of little Nelka from Staskov has affected me deeply. At this difficult time, my thoughts are with her parents, family, classmates and teachers," wrote Sutaj Estok.

Drucker noted on social media that it's incredibly difficult to find the right words when a young life is cut short. He pointed out that this was a child who still had her whole life ahead of her. "My thoughts are first and foremost with her parents, family and loved ones. I offer them my sincere and deepest condolences and wish them a great deal of strength in grief that we can scarcely imagine," he wrote.

The knife attack took place at the school in Staskov on Tuesday morning. A 13-year-old eighth-grader is suspected of the attack. He was arrested by the police and is currently being held at a psychiatric detention centre. A criminal investigation is underway concerning the crimes of murder and attempted murder.