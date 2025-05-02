Shared Services Centre in Michalovce Will Improve Services in 24 Municipalities

Michalovce, May 2 (TASR) - A new shared services centre has been officially handed over in the town of Michalovce (Kosice region) on Friday, with Parliamentary Chair Richard Rasi (Voice-SD), representatives of the Interior Ministry and Michalovce mayor Miroslav Dufinec in attendance.

The centre will be used by 24 neighbouring municipalities and will have experts from the construction authority, environment, transport, geodesy, cartography and land registry, town area planning and waste management.

The setting up of a total of 21 shared service centres is funded via Slovakia's Recovery and Resilience Plan, while the expenditure on staff comes from EU funds. The town of Michalovce received €685,000 for the establishment of the centre. According to the mayor, it is an imaginary common municipal office, which will serve not only the town but also neighbouring municipalities interested in these services.

"Our aim is to ensure better accessibility and quality of public services outside the big cities by sharing quality officials, quality experts. It is by sharing experts for several towns and municipalities that local governments can breathe easier," said Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok (Voice-SD).