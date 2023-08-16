Simecka: As Democratic Spectrum, We Stand at Precipice

Bratislava, August 16 (TASR) - Democratically oriented parties, such as Progressive Slovakia (PS) and the Christian Democrats (KDH) shouldn't theatrically draw red lines for the circumstances under which they wouldn't be willing to form a government with potential partners, said PS leader Michal Simecka on TASR TV on Wednesday, adding that Smer-SD leader Robert Fico is leading in the polls and will probably be the one to "distribute the cards" after the election.

"I view such statements by our potential partners as extremely irresponsible," stated Simecka, reacting to a statement made by KDH chairman Milan Majersky, who said that KDH won't form a government with parties promoting registered partnerships for same-sex couples.

The PS leader views the possibility of a government with Smer-SD as a part as threat to Slovakia. "I would even say that as a democratic spectrum, we stand at a precipice. I want to believe that not only PS, but also KDH and other partners can at least agree that we want Slovakia to be democratic, pro-European and a country with respect for the rule of law," he said.

Nevertheless, the agenda of human rights, including the value of equality, is of key importance for PS, and this also concerns the rights of the LGBTI community. "I'm not going to draw red lines, we have a programme, KDH has its own. We'll see who will have how many seats, and then the negotiations will begin," he stated.

Simecka praised the foreign-political and security policy of Eduard Heger's government. However, the chaotic and conflicting way in which his and Igor Matovic's cabinets governed damaged voter trust in democratically oriented parties. "It frustrated many voters and sent out a signal that pro-Western or pro-democracy parties don't seem to know how to govern together. This must change and be done differently," stated Simecka.

He believes that his party isn't offering just its programme, but also experienced figures capable of completing big projects. "Let's mention Jaroslav Spisiak, who was president of the Police Corps; Tomas Valasek, who served as Slovakia's ambassador to NATO; Stefan Kiss, who led the Finance Ministry's Value for Money Section for many years; Michal Truban, who managed a big company. These are people who have experience in how to manage things. This is exactly what the previous government did not know," he said.

Simecka praised the record number (72,993) of people who registered to vote from abroad. "Every politician should want as many of them as possible to vote in the election", he said.