Simecka: We'll Do Our Best to Ensure that Government Isn't Formed by Smer-SD

The Progressive Slovakia (PS) party wants to do its utmost to ensure that the government is not formed by Smer-SD, although it does respect its victory in the general election, PS leader Michal Simecka told a news conference on Sunday.

According to Simecka, there are two possible coalitions: one led by Smer-SD and the other comprised of PS and other partners. The decisive factor will be how Voice-SD reacts to the election outcome, stated Simecka, who thinks that Voice-SD is facing a civilisational choice.

Simecka thinks that the coalition, a part of which would be PS, might have more seats in parliament that the coalition led by Smer-SD. It is reflected in the positions of parties when, for example, KDH ruled out [a coalition with] Smer-SD. "Decisive factor will be how the Voice-SD party will approach it, how it will decide. It is a civilisational choice that the Voice-SD party is currently facing," he said. PS will also be interested in the position of 'OLANO and Friends', "how they want to help prevent Smer-SD leader Robert Fico and SNS leader Andrej Danko from ruling".

In upcoming days Simecka will hold informal meetings with leader of the parties that PS hasn't ruled out in advance. The party ruled out Smer-SD and extremists from post-election cooperation. Simecka views Smer-SD's victory as very bad news for Slovakia. "It would be even worse if Smer managed to form a government. If it happens like the president announced before the election, Robert Fico will be tasked with forming the government. That's why our goal still remains and we will do our best to prevent this from happening and to prevent Robert Fico from ruling," stated Simecka.

The PS leader thanked voters for their votes, he esteems the high level of trust they expressed in his party. "More than half a million votes - this is the most that a liberal party has ever gained in the history of modern Slovakia," he said.