Slovakia and Poland Plan to Boost Cooperation in Defence Industry

Bratislava, 3 March (TASR) - Slovakia and Poland plan to intensify cooperation in the defence industry, and they aim to present joint projects within the next few weeks or months, Slovak Defence Minister Robert Kalinak (Smer-SD) and his Polish counterpart Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz told a joint press conference at a defence industry conference held in Bratislava on Tuesday.

New joint companies could also be set up, stated the ministers, adding that cooperation will strengthen both countries.

"Today, negotiations are underway on specific projects that we want to launch focusing on the specific strengths of each country. Poland is very strong in the field of defence transporters, such as the wheeled Rosomak, the tracked Borsuk and other innovations, including anti-drone protection. We, meanwhile, have traditionally been strong in large-calibre ammunition and in producing barrels and artillery systems," said Kalinak.

The Polish minister stated that cooperation between the two countries will strengthen both. At the same time, it would also increase security, as the supply chain would be limited to only two geographically close countries. In the event of a deterioration in the security situation in the region, both would be threatened and cooperation between them would continue. "This is true sovereignty, because it's a guarantee of our security. We won't be dependent on anyone else. And the close location means that we won't have additional costs for transport and protection," pointed out Kosiniak-Kamysz. Kalinak also emphasised that both countries have a tradition of industrial production that is significantly represented in the national economy.

The ministers' talks also focused on Poland's announced San anti-drone system. The Slovak defence minister believes that closer cooperation between the two countries could lead to the creation of a system manufactured in Poland and Slovakia that could compete with other systems on the market.