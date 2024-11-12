Slovakia Co-organising Conference on NATO Resilience for First Time

Bratislava, November 12 (TASR) - Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) and Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok (Voice-SD) on Tuesday launched the 2024 NATO Resilience Symposium in Bratislava.



The conference, which is being co-organised by Slovakia for the first time, will focus on topics such as combating cyber-attacks, hybrid threats, terrorism and 'lone wolves', the interior minister explained. In addition, the symposium will focus on protecting logistics and transport, protecting and providing medical assistance, and protecting and providing energy supplies during a war.



According to Sutaj Estok, Slovakia is a member partner of the EU and NATO that meets its commitments. At the opening of the event, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte addressed the participants via video and praised Slovakia for keeping to its pledge to invest 2 percent of GDP in defence.



The Resilience Symposium is a strategic political-military event co-organised by the NATO Allied Command Transformation in Norfolk, Virginia and the defence-planning division of the NATO International Staff in Brussels, together with a host country, every year, always in a NATO-member country. The resilience of critical civilian infrastructure is an important part of the NATO agenda, stated the Interior Ministry.



The event is set to last until Wednesday.