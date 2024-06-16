Slovakia Supported Final Communique of Peace Summit in Switzerland

Buergenstock, June 16 (TASR) - Slovakia has joined the 80 countries that supported the final communique of the peace summit on Ukraine in Switzerland, Foreign Affairs Ministry's communication department told TASR on Sunday, adding that Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar (Smer-SD) stressed, however, the need to continue further peace talks with all important partners.

The peace summit in Switzerland was an important step towards finding a lasting peace solution. "It confirms that the way to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting peace is through diplomatic negotiation and dialogue, not through killing," said Blanar.

The minister also reiterated his hope that the summit will send a strong impulse for further peace negotiations with all partners, including the countries of the Global South and Russia in particular. Slovakia itself, as a neighbour of Ukraine, is also ready to continue to contribute constructively to the peace efforts, promoting its national interests.