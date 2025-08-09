SNS Considers Scrapping of Ambulance Service Tender to Be Insufficient Solution

Bratislava, 9 August (TASR) - The coalition Slovak National Party (SNS) welcomes the fact that Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) has joined the call for scrapping the ambulance service tender, however, it considers the cancellation of the tender to be an insufficient solution to the problem and wants to bring its own proposal to the rescue system, TASR was told by party's spokeswoman Zuzana Skopcova on Saturday.

"The problem with the rescue system is that it is hugely overpriced. The problem of the tender is the unlawful behaviour of a certain group of people. Let the prosecutor-general assess the unlawfulness of the procedure for the rescue system," stated the party.

According to SNS, the government should immediately change the system of rescue services so that rescue services would be provided exclusively by the state. It claims that the latter is best placed to assess private-state cooperation in the public interest. "It is obvious that a single state rescue service, would bring stabilisation of personnel, technical equipment, as well as professionalisation of the entire rescue service," they pointed out.

In this context, the Slovak National Party will propose by law that the entire rescue system be state-owned and under the control of the state. "It is obvious that in this way huge financial resources will be saved," said SNS, expecting savings of at least €600 million.

The premier on Friday (8 august) stated that the ambulance service tender must be cancelled, due to lingering doubts surrounding it. Fico added that if Health Minister Kamil Sasko (Voice-SD) takes all the necessary steps on Monday (11 August) to scrap the tender, there's "no need for him to be held politically accountable for communication mistakes".

Minister Sasko announced earlier on Friday that he will outline the next steps regarding the tender on Monday, 11 August. He stated that he is aware of public concerns and that they trouble him as well. For that reason, he has requested his expert team and the leadership of the Slovak Emergency Medical Service Operations Centre to examine all possible further actions, including the cancellation of the tender.

The opposition criticised the health minister for not cancelling the ambulance service tender. According to opposition MPs, Sasko has failed to provide any explanations and they continue to call for his resignation. The Public Procurement Office warned that the €2-billion tender violates European regulations.

The selection process concerns the operation of 344 ground ambulance stations and seven helicopter emergency medical service units.