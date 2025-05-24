SNS: Slovakia Has Right for Financial Compensation from Ukraine, PM Must Act

Bratislava, 24 May (TASR) - Junior coalition Slovak National Party (SNS) believes that Slovakia has the right to demand financial compensation from Ukraine. It therefore calls on Premier Robert Fico (Smer-SD) to initiate the European Union's (EU) proceedings regarding the share in Ukraine's mineral wealth at the next meeting of the European Council, SNS spokesperson Zuzana Skopcova informed TASR on Saturday.

"Never ever in the history of any state such a treaty has been signed like the one signed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in relation to the USA. The volume of aid provided by the EU is approaching the one provided by the USA. If Ukraine hands over all its mineral wealth to the United States, there will be nothing left to it to repay aid to European countries," stated Skopcova, adding that the exercise of an exclusive right to minerals by the US is illogical and unethical towards Ukraine.

SNS leader Andrej Danko wants to officially raise the request to Finance Minister Ladislav Kamenicky (Smer-SD) on Monday (26 May). He wants him to calculate a total cost of aid to Ukraine and prepare documents for the premier. According to SNS, Slovakia helped Ukraine within its capabilities, with the amount of over €3 billion. The party claims that Slovakia must be compensated for its financial aid in the same way as the United States have been.