DAC Dunajska Streda Counters Matovic on COVID-19: Life Must Go On

Dunajska Streda, July 3 (TASR) – DAC Dunajska Streda football club on Friday released a counter-statement against criticism of its coronavirus measures by Prime Minister Igor Matovic (OLaNO), who after the DAC-Slovan Bratislava match on Wednesday decided to toughen regulations for spectators at sport events as of next Monday.



Matovic criticised the failure to observe the ‘recommended’ chessboard seating at the DAC stadium on Wednesday and mandated all sport clubs to leave every other row of seats empty instead as of next week.

“If football should be viewed as a venue of increased danger of infection spread, we need to point out that lidos, theatres, cinemas, bars, pubs etc. are at least as dangerous. Life must go on and football is as important a part of life as the aforementioned institutions,” said DAC.

Noting that it adopted even some extra measures, DAC stressed that football is being played in Hungary without any restrictions for spectators and “no problem has emerged”.