Golfer Rory Sabbatini Takes Silver at Olympics

Tokyo, August 1 (TASR) – Slovak golfer Rory Sabbatini won the silver medal in the men’s golf competition at the 2020 summer Olympic Games in Tokyo on Sunday, finishing the event 17-under-par, only one stroke behind gold medalist Xander Schauffele of the USA.

Sabbatini, a 45-year-old South African native who acquired the citizenship of Slovakia in 2018 after marrying his Slovak wife, has become the third member of the Slovak team competing in Japan to win a medal.

Previously, shooter Zuzana Rehak Stefecekova won the gold medal in the women’s trap event, while slalom canoer Jakub Grigar took silver in the men’s K1 event.