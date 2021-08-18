Olympic Gold Medalist Rehak Stefecekova Discusses Sport with Minister Grohling

Bratislava, August 18 (TASR) – Olympic medalist Zuzana Rehak Stefecekova, who won gold in the shooting women’s trap event at the 2020 Olympic Games, met Education, Science, Research and Sport Minister Branislav Grohling (SaS) and State Secretary for sport Ivan Husar on Wednesday to discuss her career and current sporting conditions, TASR learnt from the ministry press department on the same day.

In the final of her event, Rehak Stefecekova hit 43 out of 50 targets, setting a new Olympic and world record.

“I’m very glad that Zuzana, as a Team Slovakia member, which the ministry supports, not only brought home a gold medal, but also set a new world record. That’s incredible success both for her and for Slovakia, and we were all rooting for her,” said Grohling.

The minister finds it important to have such athletes serve as sources of inspiration for children and to motivate them to form a positive relationship with sport. “I admire all athletes who compete at the top global level. As a former professional coach, I know how much blood, sweat and tears as well as self-sacrifice are required of athletes. I’m keeping my fingers crossed for Zuzana and wish her luck in all her future endeavours, both in private life and sports-related. I hope she’ll also take part in Paris three years from now,” he said.

Apart from this year’s gold, Rehak Stefecekova also won two silver medals at the Olympics in 2008 and 2012.