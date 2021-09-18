Sagan Third in 3rd Stage of Tour of Slovakia, Dons Yellow Jersey of Race Leader

Povazska Bystrica, September 18 (TASR) – Slovak cyclist Peter Sagan ended up third in Saturday’s 3rd stage of the 65th year of the international Tour of Slovakia cycling race and gained the yellow jersey of the race leader.

Norwegian Kristoffer Halvorsen of Uno-X Pro Cycling won this stage, followed by Australian Kaden Groves (BikeExchange).

Sagan gained bonus seconds in the last speed bonus and in the finish and thanks to them he got in front of the so-far leader Alvaro Jose Hodeg from Colombia (Deceuninck-QuickStep). In addition, he is also at the top of the scoring competition for the green jersey.

The race will culminate on Sunday with the final 159-kilometre stage, which will lead from Trencianske Teplice (Trencin region) to Trnava.