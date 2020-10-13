Sagan Wins His First Giro d’Italia Stage with Solo Attack

Tortoreto, October 13 (TASR) – Giro debutant Peter Sagan triumphed in Stage 10 of the Giro d’Italia on Tuesday, enjoying his long-awaited first victory since July 10 last year when he won Stage 5 at the Tour de France, TASR learnt on the same day.



The thirty-year old Slovak has thus already had success at all three Grand Tours events.

The Slovak cycling star completed an almost full-day breakaway with a solo ride. Sagan added the 114th triumph in his career. The Bora-Hansgrohe rider completed the stage full of steep climbing in 4:01:56 ahead of USA’s Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates / +19 seconds) and Portugal’s Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-Quick-Step / +23 seconds).