Shiffrin Wins World Cup Slalom in Jasna, Vlhova Runner-up

Jasna, March 6 (TASR) – Slovak Alpine skier Petra Vlhova came second in a World Cup slalom event at Jasna in Slovakia on Saturday, being edged by American Mikaela Shiffrin, while Wendy Holdener of Switzerland took the third place.

Another Slovak skier, Petra Hromcova, didn’t finish the first run.

Vlhova was top following the first round on 0.27 seconds ahead of Shiffrin, but they swapped their positions after round two, with the American being 0.34 seconds ahead in the count for both runs.

“It’s a great feeling, this is my first podium at Jasna,” said Vlhova after the race.

“It was a tough battle, I delivered everything, but, unfortunately, Mikaela was better … Mikaela had nothing to lose, so went to the full. She told me [after the race] that she knows well how I’m feeling, as everyone wants to win at home. I made some minor mistakes and so it wasn’t enough. I know that I did maximum, I delivered 120 percent here,” Vlhova told RTVS.

The 25-year-old Slovak has maintained her lead in the slalom standings, being 45 points ahead of Shiffrin. Meanwhile, Vlhova, who collected 80 points on Saturday, is also trailing Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami in the big globe competition. She’s now 107 points behind the Swiss, who didn’t compete on Saturday. However, both are scheduled to run in the giant slalom on Sunday.