Shooter Rehak Stefecekova Wins Gold at Olympics, Sets Olympic and World Records

Tokyo, July 29 (TASR) – Slovak shooter Zuzana Rehak Stefecekova has won the gold medal in the women’s trap event at the 2020 summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, becoming the first member of the Slovak team competing in Japan to win a medal.

The gold medal is the high point of Rehak Stefeckova’s career so far, and it’s the third medal she’s won at an Olympic Games, as she previously won silver in Beijing in 2008 and in London in 2012.

Competing in a six-member final, Rehak Stefeckova hit 43 of the 50 targets and set a new Olympic record. Moreover, the shooter set a new world record during qualification for the final.

Meanwhile, the silver medal was won by US shooter Kayle Browning and the bronze went to San Marino’s Alessandra Perilli, who won the first-ever medal for her country at the Olympics.