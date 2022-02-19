Slovak Ice-hockey Team Beats Sweden 4-0 to Claim Historic Bronze

Beijing, February 19 (TASR) – The Slovak men’s national ice-hockey team on Saturday won an historic first Olympic medal by blanking Sweden 4-0 in the bronze-medal match at the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.

Slovakia prevailed over Sweden chiefly thanks to solid team play, but also a two-goal performance by 17-year-old forward Juraj Slafkovsky and a shutout by goalkeeper Patrik Rybar.

After a scoreless first period, the first and game-winning goal was netted by Slafkovsky in the early stage of the second period. Approximately ten minutes later, forward Samuel Takac scored a second one from a power play. Sweden switched to higher gears in the third period and pulled their goalie in the final minutes in an effort to equalise the score, but to no avail. Conversely, Slafkovsky and Pavol Regenda secured Slovakia’s victory with two empty netters.

This is the second medal claimed by Slovak athletes competing at the games in China. Previously, Alpine skier Petra Vlhova won the women’s slalom event.