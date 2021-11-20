Vlhova Edges Shiffrin in First World Cup Slalom of Season in Levi, Finland

Levi, November 20 (TASR) – Slovak Alpine skier Petra Vlhova on Saturday won the first World Cup slalom of the season in Levi, Finland’s largest ski resort.

Vlhova finished the race with a time of 1 minute and 46.19 seconds, narrowly beating American Mikaela Shiffrin by 0.31 seconds and Germany’s Lena Durr by 0.84 seconds.

The Slovak skier thus notched her 21st victory in the World Cup, which also happened to be her 46th World Cup podium appearance.

Vlhova seems to perform extraordinarily well in Levi, as she won both World Cup slalom events in the Finnish ski resort last year and one slalom event in 2017. She also finished second in Levi in 2018 and third in 2016.