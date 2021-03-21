Vlhova Receives Overall Crystal Globe

Lenzerheide, March 21 (TASR) – Slovak Alpine skier Petra Vlhova on Sunday received the overall Crystal Globe for winning this year’s World Cup, wrapping up her most successful season up to this point.

The 25-year-old Slovak gained an overall score of 1,416 points, finishing ahead of Switzerland’s Lara Gut-Behrami (1,256 pts) and Michelle Gisin (1,130 pts).

The final award ceremony on Sunday was preceded by the last race of the season, a giant slalom in the Swiss skiresort of Lanzerheide, which was won by New Zealand’s Alice Robinson. Vlhova, who clinched the first place in the overall standings already on Saturday and so didn’t need to score any points, placed 11th.

“I still can’t believe it. I had my ups and downs during this long season. Before it even started, we set the title as our main objective and I did my utmost to achieve it… It was an amazing season and now we’re all very happy,” said Vlhova.