Vlhova Runner-up to Robinson in Giant Slalom in Kranjska Gora

Kranjska Gora, February 15 (TASR) – Slovak skier Petra Vlhova ended up second in a World Cup giant slalom in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, on Saturday, finishing 0.34 seconds behind New Zealand’s Alice Robinson.

The 24-years old Slovak skier entered the second round of the race from the leading position, having a lead of 0.24 seconds ahead of Robinson.

“Naturally, I’m sorry I failed to keep my position. However, Alice was better today. She was second in the first round only because she made a huge mistake. Anyway, the second place in the giant slalom is great,” Vlhova told public-service RTVS after the race.

Vlhova in Kranjska Gora secured her 34th career podium in Kranjska Gora, sixth in the giant slalom.

Slovenia’s Meta Hrovat and Switzerland’s Wendy Holdener shared the third place.

The leader in the overall World Cup standings, American Mikaela Shiffrin didn’t take part in the race in Slovenia.