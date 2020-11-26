Vlhova Triumphs in Parallel Giant Slalom, Wins Third Consecutive Race

Lech, November 26 (TASR-correspondent) – Slovak skier Petra Vlhova triumphed in women’s World Cup parallel giant slalom, defeating American Paula Moltzan in the finals in the Austrian resort of Lech-Zurs and winning the third consecutive World Cup race, TASR learnt on the same day.



Lara Gut-Behrami ended up third.

The 25-year-old Slovak skier is leading the overall standings of the prestigious World Cup series with 360 points. Second Michelle Gisin of Switzerland has 175 points. Vlhova has now collected seventeen victories in the World Cup events.

“It was really difficult for me, the race was extremely tight. I was successful to make it to the finals. I’m glad I was able to take part in this event and that it turned out the way it did. I focused on every ride, I went step by step,” said Vlhova.