Vlhova Wins in Zagreb, Ends Shiffrin’s Slalom Win Streak

Zagreb, January 4 (TASR) – Slovak alpine skier Petra Vlhova on Saturday triumphed in a World Cup slalom race in Zagreb, ending American Mikaela Shiffrin’s slalom winning streak as she crossed the finish line 1.31 seconds sooner than her main rival, who was placed second.

Meanwhile, Austria’s Katharina Liensberger took the thrid place, losing 3.49 seconds on Vlhova.

Vlhova has been waiting for a victory in a World Cup classic slalom almost an entire year as the last time she won in this discipline was on January 8, 2019 in Flachau, Austria. Ever since then it was Shiffrin who was dominating in slalom.

“I feel awesome, finally, I won and beat Mikaela. Despite the fact that many don’t believe that she can be beaten, I did so by more than a second,” stated Vlhova for the media.