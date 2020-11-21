Vlhova Wins Opening Slalom and Leads Overall World Cup Standings

Levi, November 21 (TASR) – Slovak skier Petra Vlhova triumphed in the opening slalom of the World Cup’s new season at Levi, Finland, edging out her great American rival Mikaela Shiffrin by 0.18 seconds, TASR learnt on Saturday.



Austria’s Katharina Liensberger ended up third finishing 0.57 seconds behind Vlhova.

“I wanted to take the small advantage that my coach built the second run. But it wasn’t easy, it was snowing on the course and the piste was already broken in some places. I wanted to go at full blast, I dropped out here last year, so I’m very happy. Victory in the first slalom of the season is always very important,” said Vlhova.

After two competitions, the 25-year-old Slovak skier managed to get at the top of the Women’s World Cup classification. Of 15 World Cup victories, she collected nine in slalom.