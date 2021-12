Lienz, December 29 (TASR) – Slovak Alpine skier Petra Vlhova won a World Cup slalom event in Lienz, Austria on Wednesday.

Vlhova finished the race with a time of 1 minute and 42.1 seconds, edging out Austria’s Katharina Liensberger by 0.51 seconds and Switzerland’s Michelle Gisin by 0.68 seconds.

The Slovak skier thus notched up her 23rd victory in the World Cup and 50th podium appearance in the series.