STS Sentences Marian M. to Six Years in Prison for Extremism

Pezinok, October 24 (TASR) - The Specialised Criminal Court (STS) in Pezinok (Bratislava region) on Wednesday (October 23) handed down a six-year non-suspended sentence to Marian M. [name abbreviated due to legal reasons] for extremism-related crimes.

Marian M. will serve the sentence in a prison with a minimum level of security. The court also ordered the seizure of his property.

According to the indictment, Marian M. committed the crimes between 2017-2021. He was detained in 2022. The crimes mainly concerned founding, supporting and promoting a movement aimed at suppressing fundamental rights and freedoms, the production and dissemination of extremist materials, denying the Holocaust and crimes against humanity.

Originally, STS found Marian M. guilty of 43 extremism-related crimes in January, sentencing him to six years in prison. However, the Supreme Court annulled the original verdict, ordering STS to obtain more evidence.

Marian M. unsuccessfully ran in the 2016 general election on the slate of the far-right People's Party Our Slovakia (LSNS). He is notorious for praising Adolf Hitler in 2013 as a "peacemaker, excellent economist, orator and a person whose heart was in the right place".