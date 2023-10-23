Sulik to Give Up SaS Chair Post at March Congress

Bratislava, October 23 (TASR) - Richard Sulik held a news conference on Monday to announce that he intends to step down as chairman of the Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) party and that he'll do so at the next party congress due to be held on March 23, 2024.

Sulik intends to vie for the new post of the party's honorary chairman. He'll run in the European Parliament elections.

"The fifteen years of SaS's existence also means 15 years of my life. It would be a very unhappy thing if this extraordinary political project ended along with its founder," said Sulik, calling the party that he set up a success story.

Sulik views five months to be enough time for his potential successor to address his fellow party members. He can see several suitable candidates for the chair post.

Sulik will support the new chair in the post of honorary chairman. He'll propose the creation of this post at the March congress.

He added that only a SaS member can vie to become party chair. The admission of new members has been suspended until the congress takes place.

Sulik declared that he's not leaving politics. He plans to run in the next general election, and if SaS forms part of the government, he'll be happy to be involved in Slovak politics.

Current vice-chair Branislav Groehling is considering running for SaS chairman.