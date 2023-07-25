Supreme Court Upholds Rejection of Charges Pressed against Lawyer Marek P.

Bratislava, July 25 (TASR) - The case of accused lawyer Marek P. [name abbreviated due to legal reasons] is returning to the preliminary proceedings as the Supreme Court turned down on Tuesday the complaint of a prosecutor of the Special Prosecutor's Office (USP) against the ruling of the Specialised Criminal Court (STS) to reject the indictment, TASR was told by Veronika Markova from the Supreme Court's press department.

The reason is the discovery of serious procedural errors, in particular the violation of the right to defence.

"The complaint was filed against the decision of the Specialised Criminal Court, which rejected the indictment filed against M.P. and returned the case to the prosecutor for preliminary proceedings due to the discovery of serious procedural errors, in particular the violation of the right to defence," stated Markova.

At the STS, an indictment was filed against Marek P. for the crime of setting up, orchestrating and supporting a criminal group last September. A judge decided on its rejection on November 30, 2022.

The National Crime Agency (NAKA) charged the lawyer last April for having participated in the criminalisation of Special Prosecutor's Office prosecutor Vasil Spirko. Following the accusation, Marek P. was in custody for almost two months. He was detained as part of an operation codenamed Caiaphas.