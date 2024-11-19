Sutaj Estok Warns of NATO's Potential Involvement in Conflict with Russia

Bratislava, November 19 (TASR) - The leader of the coalition Voice-SD party and Interior Minister, Matus Sutaj Estok, warned about the potential involvement of NATO countries in the conflict with Russia due to the use of long-range missiles targeting Russian territory, and described this development as dangerous and a possible obstacle to peace negotiations, TASR learnt from his video on social media on Monday.



"I consider [Sunday's] news about the potential use of American, British and French long-range missiles to launch direct attacks on Russian territory to be very dangerous. If a NATO missile hits a Russian city, harsh retaliation from Russia will automatically follow," stated Sutaj Estok. According to him, the Ukrainians would be the first to suffer the consequences.



The minister views it as strange that the war is escalating ahead of the inauguration of Donald Trump as the new US president. "Over the weekend, [Ukrainian] President Zelenskyy finally spoke about the possibility of a diplomatic end to the war, only for the West to respond by allowing the shelling of Russian territory with allied missiles," added Sutaj Estok.



On Sunday, November 17, US President Joe Biden, for the first time authorised Ukraine to use long-range missiles supplied by the United States to strike targets inside Russia's territory.