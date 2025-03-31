Takac and Farmers' Representatives Call for Compliance with Measures

Bratislava, March 31 (TASR) - Foot-and-mouth disease hasn't yet spread to other farms, leaving Slovakia with five outbreaks of the disease, Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Richard Takac (Smer-SD) said on Monday, adding that the suspected infection in the village of Dolny Ohaj (Nitra region) hasn't been confirmed.

Following a joint meeting with representatives of farmers, the minister called for strict compliance with regulations to prevent the spread of the disease.

"I need to appeal again to farmers, agricultural entities across Slovakia to comply with all the measures, all the regulations that have been issued by State Veterinary and Food Administration head [Martin] Chudy since March 7 until now, including the closure of farmyards, disinfection, prohibition of access to third parties," said Takac.

According to the minister, the problem is the large number of unregistered animals in domestic breeders, which could transmit the disease. In some cases, he said, the number of animals was close to 100.