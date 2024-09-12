Taraba: Second-degree Flood Alert to Be Declared

Malacky, September 12 (TASR) - A second-degree flood alert will be declared in connection with the adverse weather situation, with the territories alongside the Morava River basin in the Zahorie area and some locations close to the Danube River being most at risk, announced Environment Minister Tomas Taraba (a Slovak National Party/SNS nominee) on Thursday.

Taraba was speaking following a meeting of the crisis management committee on the premises of the Fire and Rescue Corps (HaZZ) Rescue Brigade in the town of Malacky (Bratislava region).

The central flood-management staff could meet on Friday (September 13), added Taraba.

Although the situation on the Morava River is relatively calm at the moment, that should soon change, said Taraba. "We expect the biggest problem to occur on Saturday (September 14) evening," he noted. The Gabcikovo waterworks should help to keep the volume of water in the Danube as low as possible and thus block the Morava [which flows into it - ed. note] as little as possible.

Taraba also pointed out that in addition to intense rainfall, the situation will be complicated by strong winds. He spoke about the possibility of preventive evacuation, especially of elderly people. The Slovak army should be ready to help, especially with building dams. Taraba is also in contact with representatives of the Czech Republic in connection with the situation.

