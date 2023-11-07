Tomas: Socialna Poistovna Can't Pay Full 13th Pensions This Year

Bratislava, November 7 (TASR) - Social-insurance provider Socialna poistovna is no longer able to pay 13th pensions equalling the average pension this year, as it has already started paying them according to the amount set by the previous government, Labour Minister Erik Tomas (Voice-SD) told a news conference on Tuesday.

Tomas said that the Labour Ministry is in negotiations with the Finance Ministry regarding an option to pay at least a one-off financial contribution to pensioners this year.

"Socialna poistovna is no longer able to deliver 13th pensions at the level of the average pension to people this year, as the so-called '13th pension' has been paid out since November 2, and these processes can no longer be changed," stated Tomas. However, he added that the ministry will strive to pay a one-off flat-rate contribution to all pension beneficiaries to make up for the missing part of 13th pension. The ministry is currently holding talks with the Finance Ministry on this. It would like to pay the money as early as this year. The minister hasn't specified the level of the one-off contribution.

Old-age pensioners should receive 13th pensions with an estimated amount of €606 in December 2024. The criterion for calculating it will be the average pension for the previous year. People in receipt of other kinds of pension, such as widow's, orphan's or disabled, will also receive 13th pensions next year worth the average pension for the previous year, with a minimum sum of €300.

Parliament might approve a change in the payment of 13th pensions in the first quarter of 2024, said Tomas, adding that the Labour Ministry estimates that it will need €799 million for the new 13th pensions.