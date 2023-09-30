Top Three Constitutional Officials Already Cast Their Votes in General Election

Bratislava, September 30 (TASR) - Top three Slovak constitutional officials already cast their ballots in the snap general election on Saturday, with President Zuzana Caputova voting in Pezinok (Bratislava region) and Parliamentary Chair Boris Kollar and Premier Ludovit Odor in Bratislava.

According to President Zuzana Caputova, people have the right and at the same time the responsibility and the opportunity to express themselves as to what they want Slovakia to look like in the future. "Today is an opportunity to express our opinion. The voice of each of us has the same value, each of us will be heard equally today. That's why I want to ask all those who are still hesitating whether to vote, to go vote," said the head of the state.

She thinks that one of the most important tasks of the future government is to try to achieve reconciliation in society. She views it important to come to polling stations so that the election expresses opinions of all citizens of Slovakia to the highest possible extent. After the election, she is ready to proceed in line with the Constitution in a way that will lead to the as quickly as possible formation of a new government that will have majority in parliament.

"It's very important to vote. Choose any party, but don't leave it to chance, as your vote might be lost and divided among parties you disagree with," said Kollar after casting his ballot.

Odor noted that there are several parties to choose from and everyone chooses according to himself and depending on what kind of Slovakia s/he wants to see. "I'm just asking my fellow citizens, who care about the future of this country, to go vote, as if you don't do so, someone else will decide for you. Maybe just the kind of person whose views you disagree with," said the premier.

The snap general election in Slovakia are being held between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Saturday. The Statistics Office will start releasing interim unofficial results at the www.volbysr.sk website immediately after polling stations close. The State Electoral commission shall announce the official results on Sunday (October 1).