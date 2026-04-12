Total of 199 Vote in Hungarian Election at Hungarian Embassy in Bratislava

Bratislava, 12 April (TASR) - A total of 199 people voted in the Hungarian general election at the Hungarian Embassy in Bratislava on Sunday, the embassy told TASR on the same day, adding that no incidents were recorded during the day.

The general election was held in Hungary on Sunday. Hungarian citizens with permanent residence in Hungary were also able to vote at diplomatic missions abroad. They could do so in Slovakia as well, specifically at the Hungarian Embassy in Bratislava and at the consulates in Banska Bystrica and Kosice.

Voting at diplomatic missions was possible from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Those who wanted to vote at an embassy had until 2 April to apply for it.

