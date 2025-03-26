Trade Unions Agree with Education Ministry, Sign Memorandum

Bratislava, March 26 (TASR) - Education trade unions and Education Minister Tomas Drucker (Voice-SD) have agreed on salary hikes, signing a memorandum on cooperation and social reconciliation in the education sector on Wednesday.

The salaries of employees in the education sector should therefore go up by 7 percent as of September 1, with another salary hike to follow in January 2026.

The Education Ministry has also come to agreement on other issues with the trade unions. Drucker views the agreement as a significant step towards greater stability and predictability in the education sector. "It's not only a commitment, but also a very clear signal from the state that it values ​​the work of teachers, professional school staff and all those who contribute to education in Slovakia," he said.

The minister also confirmed an agreement on the introduction of a claimable performance bonus. He announced a new law on the remuneration of employees in the education sector and the so-called 'salary automat', which he would like to present by the end of 2026, and should come into effect from September 2027 or January 2028.

In addition, the ministry committed itself to preparing legislative and financial reforms that will ensure that salary commitments are sustainable.

Slovak Education and Science Employees Trade Union head Pavel Ondek announced that the trade unions have ended their strike alert by signing the memorandum. However, they can still withdraw from the memorandum if the minister fails to submit the agreed changes to the legislative process by April 30.

