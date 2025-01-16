Two Dead Reported after Knife Attack at Secondary School in Presov Region

Members of the rescue services at the scene of a knife attack at a secondary grammar school in the town of Spisska Stara Ves on January 16, 2025 (photo by TASR)

Spisska Stara Ves, January 16 (TASR) - Two people have been reported dead after a knife attack at a secondary grammar school in Spisska Stara Ves (Presov region), TASR was told by Danka Capakova from the Emergency Medical Service Operational Centre.

One patient is in critical condition. The number of other people injured hasn't been established yet.

The police have now arrested an 18-year-old student suspected of committing a serious crime at a grammar school in the town of Spisska Stara Ves in Presov region, the Presov region police posted on a social network on Thursday.

The police further reported that all rescue forces are at the scene and are working intensively on the case. "The case is already being handled by the Office for the Fight against Organised Crime. We'll provide further information on the incident later," said police.

The victims of the attack at the secondary grammar school in Spisska Stara Ves are two women, aged 18 and 51, TASR learnt from Danka Capakova from the Emergency Medical Service Operational Centre.

The injured was an 18-year-old woman who was taken to hospital in Poprad (Presov region) with moderately severe injuries. A 51-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman were also treated at the scene for acute stress reaction.

It's a real tragedy what happened on Thursday at a secondary grammar school in the town of Spisska Stara Ves (Presov region), President Peter Pellegrini said in a statement, TASR was told by the President's Office's communications department.

Whatever the motive of the attacker, it left two dead and another injured in a critical condition, added the head of state.

"No problem in the world can be solved with a knife or any other weapon. However, peaceful and cultured resolution of any disputes, free from hatred and violence, must be the goal of the whole nation and the whole society. Everyone should do his or her bit to ensure that the atmosphere and the level of interpersonal relations don't create room for acts of violence with human casualties," stated the president, expressing his sincere condolences to the bereaved and wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

I'm gathering all the relevant data on the tragic event in Spisska Stara Ves (Presov region), Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) posted on a social network on Thursday, adding that in his opinion, it's difficult to understand what happened at the secondary grammar school.

"At this time, I'm expressing my condolences to the bereaved and wish a speedy recovery to those injured. And I recommend political silence to everyone who's over-motivated," wrote Fico.