Two More F-16 Fighters Land in Slovakia

Kuchyna, April 2 (TASR) - Two more F-16 fighters for the Slovak armed forces landed at Kuchyna military airbase (Bratislava region) on Wednesday, TASR learnt on the same day.

Slovakia now has five of the 14 aircraft ordered at its disposal. It signed a contract for 14 US-made F-16 C/D Block 70 fighter jets at the end of 2018. The delivery of the aircraft was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first two fighters arrived in Slovakia in July 2024, while another one became available in December of last year. In the meantime Slovakia has been protecting its airspace in cooperation with its foreign allies.