UIS Closes Kosice Manslaughter Case with Motion to File Charges

Kosice, April 17 (TASR) - An investigator of the Internal Affairs Inspectorate (UIS) has completed the case of a manslaughter in Kosice with a proposal to file charges against two police officers, UIS spokeswoman Andrea Dobiasova told TASR on Thursday, adding that the case concerns the killing of a detainee last November.

"On April 15, 2025, a UIS investigator completed the investigation into the case of the accused police officers for the crime of manslaughter and abuse of power by a public official, which they committed in the sanitary room of a department store in Kosice on November 5, 2024," she said, adding that the investigator prepared a draft for filing charges against both police officers and handed it over with the file to the supervising prosecutor.

It is alleged that one of the two police officers, while on duty, beat up a man suspected of stealing a bottle of alcohol from the department store. The man succumbed to multiple injuries in hospital the next day. On November 12, 2024, a UIS investigator charged the police officer, who was remanded in custody. The second officer was subsequently charged with abuse of public official's powers. Both police officers were dismissed.