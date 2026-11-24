Bratislava, 24 November (TASR) - The Ukrainian Embassy in Slovakia, in cooperation with several partner NGOs, has launched a 'Heat for Ukraine 2.0' fundraising campaign, Ukrainian Ambassador to Slovakia Myroslav Kastran told a news conference on Tuesday.

The goal is to help people in Ukraine to face another winter under continued Russian attacks on power plants, substations and heating facilities. The campaign is aimed at raising €1 million to purchase at least ten modular boiler units. Five are intended for Kiev and another five for Kiev region, areas that rank among the primary targets of Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

"Last winter, we proved together that solidarity can save lives. I believe that this time we can again join forces and show that the people of Slovakia stand with Ukraine, even in its most difficult moments. While Russia is seeking to deprive Ukrainians of heat, we can work together to bring it back to them," said Kastran.

According to Kastran, Ukraine has recorded more than 2,100 Russian attacks on its energy facilities since mid-July. Russia launched more than 6,000 drones against Ukraine in October alone. The attacks have damaged every power plant in the country, while Kiev has lost all of its own electricity generation capacity. The inhabitants of the capital are now left without power for more than half of each day. The power outages disrupt water and heating supplies, the running of hospitals, schools and other essential services. Although Ukrainian energy workers repaired damaged infrastructure during the spring and summer and managed to restore some of the country's capacity, Russia continues its attacks, added the Ukrainian ambassador.

The funds raised will this time be used to purchase modular boiler units - autonomous heat-generation systems. They can be installed and connected relatively quickly wherever they are needed most, providing back-up heating even when centralised heating systems stop working. The units run on gas, diesel or light heating oil. Although modular boiler units are a technically more complex option than simply handing over a generator, the NGOs say that they are considerably more efficient and offer a longer-term solution.

The Heat for Ukraine 2.0 fundraising campaign follows on from the first iteration of the initiative, which was launched in January 2026. Almost 27,000 donors took part, raising more than €1.47 million. Thanks to these donations, 102 generators and 42 charging stations were delivered to Ukraine. The aid reached ten cities and regions, including Kiev, Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Odesa.