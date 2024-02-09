Myers: Whistleblowers Protection Act Amendment Incompatible with EU Law

Bratislava, February 9 (TASR) - The proposed government amendment to the Whistleblowers Protection Act, is incompatible with European Union law, Whistleblowing International Network (WIN) executive director Anna Myers said at a press conference on Friday.

According to her, the proposed changes are especially incompatible with the EU directive on whistleblowers. "They violate the right of ordinary citizens of Slovakia to be protected from harassment or retaliation for honestly reporting a suspicion," stressed Myers.

The WIN head also criticised the proposal to exclude members of the Police Corps from protection and the retroactivity of the legislation, expressing concerns that the amendment submitted to Parliament without a proper comment process weakens the existing protection of whistleblowers.

Myers pointed out that the granting of protected whistleblower status ensures that the authorities focus on the substance of the information provided to investigate whether or not criminal activity is being committed. "It means that those in positions of power who wish to avoid inspection for whatever reason, or who are involved in serious wrongdoing, cannot attempt to divert attention from the substance of the concern by first seeking revenge or attempting to discredit the individual," added Myers.

The amendment to the Whistleblowers Protection Act was approved by the government last December. Parliament should first discuss the proposal for fast-tracked legislative proceedings and only then the amendment itself.