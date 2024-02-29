Pellegrini: Ukrainians Aren't Petty, Didn't Address Fico's Words on War in Kiev

Prague, February 29 (TASR-correspondent) - Representatives of the Ukrainian Parliament didn't draw any conclusions from Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico's (Smer-SD) statements that there is no war in Kiev, Slovak Parliamentary Chair Peter Pellegrini (Voice-SD) stated on Thursday following a parliamentary summit of the V4 (Visegrad Four) countries (the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia) in Prague.

"They aren't so petty that some two words one uses in a quick response, maybe not quite appropriately, to draw some consequence from it, not at all. It's the other way round," said Pellegrini, adding that head of the Ukrainian Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk thanked Slovakia for the government's assistance and approach so far in the areas agreed by the prime ministers of Slovakia and Ukraine.

"I've informed the chairman [of the Ukrainian Parliament] that Slovakia has used up its military capabilities, so it'll continue in those areas that we've been talking about for a long time - demilitarisation, or mine clearing to be precise, humanitarian aid, technical assistance, assistance to Ukraine in the accession negotiations," said the Slovak House chair.

Pellegrini added that all commercial supplies and increased production of ammunition in Slovakia for Ukraine will continue.