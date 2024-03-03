Fico: Meetings of Blanar and Kalinak Examples of Balanced Foreign Policy

Bratislava, March 2 (TASR) - In a video he's posted on a social network, Premier Robert Fico defended Slovak Foreign Affairs Minister Juraj Blanar's (both Smer-SD) meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Turkey, talking about Slovakia's balanced and sovereign foreign policy.

Fico pointed to Defence Minister Robert Kalinak's (Smer-SD) meeting with US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin in Pentagon on Friday (March 1) in this connection.

"Let the ability to call things by their right names and act in a balanced way be an example of our courageous sovereign foreign policy," stated Fico.

Concerning the meeting between Blanar and Lavrov on the sidelines of the summit in Turkey, the premier said that he knew about it. "I knew about this meeting and I recommended Blanar to meet the Russian minister," he said. According to Fico, the foreign affairs ministers talked about the opportunities that might be brought by the upcoming peace summit in Switzerland.

