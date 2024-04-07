Election24: Pellegrini Officially Announced as Winner of Presidential Election

Bratislava, April 7 (TASR) - Peter Pellegrini on Sunday was officially announced as the winner of Slovakia's 2024 presidential election on 53.12 percent of the votes in Saturday's run-off against Ivan Korcok, who gained 46.87 percent.

The official announcement was made by the State Electoral Commission on Sunday.

Pellegrini received the votes of 1,409,255 people, while Korcok obtained 1,243,709 votes. The difference between the two candidates was 165,546 votes.

The turnout in the run-off reached 61.14 percent, while it was 51.91 percent in the first round two weeks ago.

Slovaks were electing their president in a direct election for the sixth time in the history of independent Slovakia. Slovakia has had five presidents so far. The first one was Michal Kovac, who was elected by parliament, however. The public elected their head of state for the first time directly in 1999, choosing Rudolf Schuster. He was twice followed by Ivan Gasparovic at the helm of the country. The next president was Andrej Kiska, and Zuzana Caputova is the current head of state. Her term in office will expire on June 15 when her successor Peter Pellegrini will be inaugurated.