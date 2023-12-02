Fico & Tomas: Both 13th and Parental Pensions Will Be Paid Out Next Year

Bratislava, December 2 (TASR) - Next year, the 13th pension should be paid in full amount, while the parental pension should be kept in the same form as before and the system of sending 2 percent of taxes won't change either, TASR learnt on Saturday.

The decision was made by the coalition, confirmed Prime Minister Robert Fico (Smer-SD) and Labour Minister Erik Tomas (Voice-SD).

"I can confirm that in 2024, the full 13th pension will be paid to people in the category in which the pensioner is located. I can also say that the so-called parental pension will also be preserved," Fico said on RTVS's politics programme 'Sobotne dialogy' (Saturday Dialogues).

"I can confirm that we've found a solution at the coalition council. The new 13th pension will be paid next year, the parental pension will be maintained in its original range and we won't enter the mechanism of 2 percent of taxes that people can donate," said the labour minister in response, adding that they'll provide more detailed information after the government meeting on Monday (December 4), at which the relevant legislative changes are to be approved.