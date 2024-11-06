USElection24: KDH Hopes Trump Will Further Strengthen Transatlantic Relations

Bratislava, November 6 (TASR) - The Christian Democratic Movement (KDH) via a social network has congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in the 2024 presidential election in the USA, while adding that elections are a sovereign decision of the people that should be respected.



"We hope that the winner of the election, despite some of his previous statements, will continue to strengthen transatlantic relations, which we see as an irreplaceable pillar of democracy and collective security. We sincerely hope that he will be able to advocate for a peaceful solution and security guarantees for Ukraine. We particularly appreciate his approach to protecting the right to life of unborn children," stated the movement.



KDH added, however, that the results of the US elections should serve as a clear signal that Europe must take on more responsibility for its own economy, security, and competitiveness. The movement emphasised that Republicans have long been its partners, and so it's ready to cooperate with the US Congress. The results should mean the strengthening of conservative values as a solution to many geopolitical challenges.



Republican Party candidate Donald Trump declared himself the winner of the presidential election in the USA on Wednesday night local time. Of the major US media, only Fox News considers him to be a certain winner as things stand, although other media outlets have admitted that he is likely to defeat the Democratic Party's candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris, in the election.