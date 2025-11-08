Valeria Vasilova Becomes New President of Slovak Medical Chamber

Zilina, 8 November (TASR) - Valeria Vasilova has been elected the new president of the Slovak Medical Chamber (SLK), with the decision being made by the SLK congress, which took place in Zilina on Friday (7 November) and Saturday.

Vasilova is the first woman in history to head SLK, replacing Jaroslav Simo after two years in office.

Vasilova has previously served as SLK vice-president and was the only candidate in the election. "I'd like the entire medical profession to speak with one voice. Everyone can defend their particular interests, but as doctors, we should stick together because we can achieve our goals better and more easily that way. I'd like SLK to be a partner for the Health Ministry and for institutions that have something to say about health care," Vasilova said following her election.

According to the new president, SLK will soon be addressing the issue of fees charged by chambers for maintaining the register, as well as fees and additional payments in health care. "We have calculated the minimum operating costs for outpatient clinics of various specialisations, on the basis of which we can respond to the steps taken by the Health Ministry in the near future and demand that they finally address the outpatient sector, which [Health] Minister [Kamil] Sasko [Voice-SD] described as underfunded during the hospital doctors' strike," added Vasilova.