Slovak Government Backs Rejection of IHR Revision

Bratislava, 11 March (TASR) - The government on Wednesday agreed to reject the 2024 revision of the World Health Organization's (WHO) International Health Regulations (IHR) based on a resolution submitted by the Health Ministry citing potential doubts in terms of human rights and the Constitution, while also relying on opinions of several law faculties at Slovak universities.

"Alternative solutions were considered, with Slovakia having four options: not to notify, whereby the revision would automatically enter into force for the Slovak Republic on 19 September 2026; or to notify a rejection, a reservation, or to submit a declaration for the purpose of postponing the entry into force of the IHR 2024 by 12 months. Given the doubts from a human rights and constitutional perspective, the Health Ministry has submitted this document with the aim of notifying a rejection," stated the ministry.

The ministry explained that last year the government tasked Health Minister Kamil Sasko (Voice-SD), Justice Minister Boris Susko, and Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar (both Smer-SD) with examining the technical and legal aspects of adopting or rejecting the regulations.

As regards health care, no risks have been identified by the Health Ministry, which, however, asked Comenius University in Bratislava, Matej Bel University in Banska Bystrica, and Pavol Jozef Safarik University in Kosice to prepare independent legal opinions.

It was the Faculty of Law at Matej Bel University in Banska Bystrica in particular that stated that certain provisions of the revision raise questions in terms of sovereignty, legal certainty or potential interference with citizens' fundamental rights.

"For these reasons, we propose that the Slovak Republic should reject the adoption of the revision in question," stated the ministry. In addition, reservations would not sufficiently guarantee Slovakia's sovereignty due to the absence of a suspending effect, while they also might not necessarily be accepted by other parties, said the ministry.

The Faculty of Law at Comenius University in Bratislava recommended that preliminary interdisciplinary consultations with professional chambers and representatives of relevant ministries should be launched, while Pavol Jozef Safarik University in Kosice did not suggest a clear final recommendation, submitting only partial conclusions to individual questions.

Before the government session on Wednesday, the justice and health ministers stated that Slovakia's rejection of the IHR revision won't change anything in international cooperation during medical crises, while Susko noted that Slovakia is currently bound by the existing IHR from 2005. Health minister Sasko stated that international cooperation in this area is working well and that Slovakia remains a respected partner.