Venhart: Good Vision One That Aims to Improve Lives of All Slovaks

Bratislava, 1 September (TASR) - A good vision is one that aims to improve the lives of all Slovaks, and it's also one that Slovakia has the mandate and resources to implement, head of the Slovak Academy of Sciences (SAV) Martin Venhart stated in his speech at the National Forum presenting the 'Vision Slovakia 2040', adding that if reforms and investments are targeted correctly, the country can take a step forward.

The vision should also be linked to a strategy, a reform and investment plan, and national, regional and partnership plans. In this context, he emphasised the importance of EU funds.

"Our vision, therefore, is for Slovakia in 2040 to be a country where people thrive [...] A vision in itself can't change reality. If it's to become a reality, it must be translated into specific decisions, specific reforms and investments," said Venhart, stressing that real improvement won't come without tangible changes and transformations.

The SAV head highlighted six areas of transformation that Slovakia should pursue. The first is reform of the state, aimed at helping to restore public finances to health, rethinking the tax mix for the new era, making services more accessible and modernising the country's territorial organisation.

Next comes the transformation of the economy. According to Venhart, this must be based on predictable and fair support for science, research and innovation; making the business environment more attractive; supporting regional, strategic and dual investments; and ensuring affordable energy. "This applies to large, medium-sized and small enterprises alike," he stated.

Slovakia must also invest in its people, whom Venhart regards as the country's greatest asset. There's a need to educate them for the era of artificial intelligence, to develop universities, and to unlock the potential of all those who are even marginally economically active. He also drew attention to negative demographic trends.

The fourth area is health, which is important for Slovakia in terms of quality of life, economic performance and the resilience of the population. "The best investment in health lies in physical and mental prevention and resilience, diet, sport, reducing addictions, but also in attending preventive check-ups, and improving environmental factors - particularly air quality, access to water and public spaces - not least in the context of climate change," he stressed.

The Slovak Academy of Sciences president emphasised that if Slovakia wants the reforms to succeed, it must actively champion mutuality, trust and a sense of belonging. It must bring people together and strengthen culture and civil society. "These aspects form an invisible bond that multiplies the effectiveness of all other areas. Human dignity is truly key in this regard," he said.

According to Venhart, the final area is security - physical, cyber, food, energy and climate security. The state should focus on protecting infrastructure as a whole, he added.

The Vision Slovakia 2040 document was created through the collaboration of more than 350 experts and a series of round-table discussions and regional consultations, resulting in the incorporation of more than 2,300 comments. Following its completion, a more-detailed document called Strategy is due to follow, setting the specific measures, milestones and targets formulated by ministries, schools, social dialogue partners and other stakeholders.