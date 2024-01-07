Vlhova Triumphs in World Cup Slalom Race at Kranjska Gora

Kranjska Gora, January 7 (TASR-correspondent) - Slovak skier Petra Vlhova notched a victory in a World Cup slalom race at Kranjska Gora on Sunday.

In the Slovenian ski centre, she edged out Germany's Lena Duerr by 0.72 seconds, while the third place was surprisingly taken by American AJ Hurt with a gap of 0.87 seconds.

Following the victories in Levi and Courchevel, Vlhova achieved her third triumph of the season and 31st in the prestigious series.

The 28-year-old Slovak took advantage of the elimination of World Cup leader Mikaela Shiffrin. She reduced the difference between her and the American in the current World Cup standings from 105 to 5 points. Vlhova is also second in the overall classification, lagging 207 behind Shiffrin.

Vlhova celebrated her third triumph in Kranjska Gora (2020, 2022 and 2024). No other woman has managed to win the slalom in Kranjska Gora even twice.